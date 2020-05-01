CX Institutional Raises Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

CX Institutional raised its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 20,130.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,554 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $187,256,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,217,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,410 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,726,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,420 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 2,462.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,854,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,140,000. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KEY. ValuEngine upgraded KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.59.

In other news, COO Christopher M. Gorman bought 100,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $1,036,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 4,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $49,783.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,012.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KEY opened at $11.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.61. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.91.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

