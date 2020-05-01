CX Institutional Purchases New Position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. CX Institutional owned about 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 545,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,470,000 after acquiring an additional 65,351 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,159,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,721,000 after acquiring an additional 75,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 343.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 49,669 shares during the last quarter.

MOO opened at $55.49 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.69.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

