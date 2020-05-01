CX Institutional Purchases 35,285 Shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 73,510.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 35,285 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth $11,605,000. Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 23.8% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 203,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,688,000 after acquiring an additional 39,092 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 604,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,863,000 after purchasing an additional 28,189 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.87.

AOS stock opened at $42.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.30. A. O. Smith Corp has a twelve month low of $33.81 and a twelve month high of $53.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.24%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.