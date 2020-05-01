CX Institutional Purchases 26,748 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 17,368.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,902 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 26,748 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 251.3% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of CFG stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.86. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 17.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Charles John Koch purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,138.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Hankowsky acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.56 per share, with a total value of $205,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,924 shares in the company, valued at $923,637.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $558,630 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CFG. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.95.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.