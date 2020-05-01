CX Institutional Purchases 18,190 Shares of iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:FM)

CX Institutional boosted its position in iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) by 80.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,190 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned 0.26% of iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,348,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF by 2,486.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FM opened at $23.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $31.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.46.

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

