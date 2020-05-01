CX Institutional Purchases 11,511 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

CX Institutional grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 112.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAVE. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,815.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 143,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average is $16.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.