CX Institutional Invests $285,000 in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. CX Institutional owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CLS Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000.

Shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF stock opened at $52.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.96. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 12 month low of $39.55 and a 12 month high of $67.54.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

