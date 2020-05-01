CX Institutional Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF (NYSEARCA:JPHF)

CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF (NYSEARCA:JPHF) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,095 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPHF. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 183,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 76,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF by 76,944.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 44,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 44,628 shares during the period. Finally, CLS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 835,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,743,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPHF opened at $19.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.85. JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF has a 1-year low of $15.48 and a 1-year high of $25.17.

