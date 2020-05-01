CX Institutional Has $887,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CX Institutional grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,312,000. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 18,240 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 12,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 36.7% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 23,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 6,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.11.

Shares of PFE opened at $38.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $211.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 31.17%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

