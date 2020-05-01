CX Institutional Has $709,000 Position in JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMF)

CX Institutional increased its stake in JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMF) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,558 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned 1.32% of JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $17,255,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 30.6% in the first quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 154,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 36,246 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 70,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $931,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPMF opened at $21.37 on Friday. JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $28.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.00 and its 200-day moving average is $23.26.

