CX Institutional Has $416,000 Position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

CX Institutional raised its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAGG. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 136,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,474,000 after buying an additional 43,853 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,240,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 294,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after buying an additional 30,496 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,494,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 336,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,430,000 after buying an additional 22,999 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IAGG opened at $55.53 on Friday. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.13 and a 52-week high of $53.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.72 and a 200-day moving average of $55.15.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.