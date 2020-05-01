CX Institutional Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

CX Institutional reduced its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 85.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,710 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 294,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,473,000 after acquiring an additional 35,431 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $814,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 373,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,012,000 after purchasing an additional 190,094 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,440,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,114,000 after purchasing an additional 233,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R. W. Roge & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 192.9% in the first quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 198,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,428,000 after purchasing an additional 130,830 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $53.30 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $48.55 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.47.

