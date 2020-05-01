CX Institutional Decreases Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

CX Institutional cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 96.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,659 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $58.69 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $68.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.29.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.