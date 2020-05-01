CX Institutional Boosts Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 16,785.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,778 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 58.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Republic Services from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.45.

In related news, EVP Brian A. Bales sold 21,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total transaction of $2,116,080.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,640.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ramon A. Rodriguez sold 4,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $414,598.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,334 shares of company stock worth $3,198,724. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RSG opened at $78.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.65. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $100.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 10.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.50%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

