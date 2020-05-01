CX Institutional Boosts Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

CX Institutional grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,615 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $39,785.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,815,746.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $90,660.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,061.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,721 shares of company stock valued at $8,224,659. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

NYSE:ABT opened at $92.09 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

