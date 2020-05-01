CX Institutional Boosts Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 46.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MA shares. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $290.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.31.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.02, for a total value of $12,409,362.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,370,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,863,676,217.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,518 shares of company stock valued at $27,882,820. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock opened at $274.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $251.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.99. The firm has a market cap of $285.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

