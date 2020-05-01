CX Institutional Acquires Shares of 41,763 iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS)

CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000. CX Institutional owned 0.30% of iShares MSCI Russia ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 293,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,531,000 after purchasing an additional 148,188 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 58,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 45,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 8,450.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 30,084 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ERUS opened at $31.18 on Friday. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $45.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.54.

