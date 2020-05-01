CX Institutional Acquires 4,595 Shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD)

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 18,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 8,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 66,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $25.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.10.

