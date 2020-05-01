CX Institutional Acquires 4,093 Shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 333,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,318,000 after buying an additional 15,949 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 247,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,358,000 after acquiring an additional 15,774 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $373,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $303,000.

Shares of AOA opened at $51.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.88. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $59.41.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

