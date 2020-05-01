CX Institutional Acquires 20,141 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 128.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,141 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,738,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,554,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,710,000 after buying an additional 143,666 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 470.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 114,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 94,599 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 989.2% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 100,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 91,073 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 528.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 86,703 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $28.76 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $20.87 and a 12 month high of $32.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.12.

