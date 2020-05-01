Cwm LLC Trims Stake in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,578 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 65.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 46,104 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 108.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 397.4% in the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 199,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,740,000 after buying an additional 159,467 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 26,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PHG shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on Koninklijke Philips from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $43.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.63. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be paid a $0.9356 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.28%.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

