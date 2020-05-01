Cwm LLC Sells 3,165 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 20.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,511 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,165 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SAP by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,728,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $853,987,000 after buying an additional 73,849 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 1.3% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 115.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 26.4% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 15,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. 4.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SAP alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on SAP from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $119.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.16. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $90.89 and a 12-month high of $140.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $139.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 15.27%. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $1.7119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. SAP’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

SAP Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.