Cwm LLC Has $1.68 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 29.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,129 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 470,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,223,000 after purchasing an additional 18,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD stock opened at $110.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.55. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.