Cwm LLC Has $1.50 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cwm LLC lessened its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Laffer Investments lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.9% in the first quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 16,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 73,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 19,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 191.8% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 10,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $991,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,266,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 22,658 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total transaction of $2,952,790.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,776 shares in the company, valued at $11,699,608.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,252 shares of company stock valued at $10,161,995 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $116.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $145.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.13.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.