Cwm LLC Has $1.47 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,447 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UNP opened at $159.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.93. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus raised their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.44.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

