Cwm LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 1,599.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AON. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AON by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,541,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,706,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in shares of AON by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,513,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,601,000 after buying an additional 47,573 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of AON by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,786,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,205,269,000 after buying an additional 17,478 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of AON by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,217,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of AON by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,557,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $949,202,000 after acquiring an additional 879,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total transaction of $550,294.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,571 shares in the company, valued at $51,562,882.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,617.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,644 shares of company stock worth $4,285,545 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

AON opened at $172.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Aon PLC has a 12 month low of $143.93 and a 12 month high of $238.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.29.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

Several brokerages have commented on AON. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AON from $213.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on AON from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra reduced their target price on AON from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.50.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

