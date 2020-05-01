Cwm LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,585 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 85.6% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 38,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 17,819 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 46,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $36.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.19 and a 200-day moving average of $40.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

