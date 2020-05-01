Cwm LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,200 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,929 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.04.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $37.63 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $177.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

