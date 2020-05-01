Cwm LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 127.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 18,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 11,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

EFAV opened at $64.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.19. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

Further Reading: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.