Cwm LLC Acquires 81,770 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,039,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 81,770 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $30,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Old Port Advisors raised its position in AT&T by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in AT&T by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in AT&T by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on T. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

NYSE:T opened at $30.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $218.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.24. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 142,754 shares of company stock valued at $5,037,180 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

