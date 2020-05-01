CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,820,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,822,370,000 after acquiring an additional 213,426 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,422,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,339,368,000 after acquiring an additional 534,010 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,077,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $862,179,000 after acquiring an additional 331,385 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $537,278,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,422,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,566,000 after acquiring an additional 76,376 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.36.

NYSE CCI opened at $159.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.66 billion, a PE ratio of 80.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.27. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $114.18 and a fifty-two week high of $168.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

