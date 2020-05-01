Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 95,590 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 73.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 95,590 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $2,000,210,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Allstate by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,768,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $985,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,269 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,142,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $689,830,000 after purchasing an additional 118,787 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Allstate by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,609,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $630,750,000 after purchasing an additional 66,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,066,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $568,573,000 after purchasing an additional 133,397 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate stock opened at $101.72 on Friday. Allstate Corp has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92. The stock has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALL. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Allstate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.73.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

