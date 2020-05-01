Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 18,831 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 18,831 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth about $7,181,311,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $594,377,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,924,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Baxter International by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,169,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $599,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867,801 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 38.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,704,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,585,000 after purchasing an additional 751,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Baxter International from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Baxter International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Baxter International from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

In other news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 47,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $4,390,706.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 163,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,225,358.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Sean Martin purchased 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.19 per share, for a total transaction of $803,818.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,833.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $88.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.09. Baxter International Inc has a 1-year low of $69.10 and a 1-year high of $95.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.59%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

