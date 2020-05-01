Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 291.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.70.

ROP stock opened at $341.03 on Friday. Roper Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $395.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $307.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.33.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total transaction of $804,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,350,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.