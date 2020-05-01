Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,697 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,818 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 944.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 277.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. 35.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UBS opened at $10.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.50. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $13.52. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

In other news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs sold 257,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $2,150,794.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 765,316 shares of company stock worth $6,495,034. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

