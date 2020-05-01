Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.9% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,341,133,000 after buying an additional 81,768 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 13,212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,105,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,248 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,054,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 907 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Alphabet by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,393,237,000 after purchasing an additional 224,907 shares during the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,348.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,188.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,319.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 20.71%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,576.95.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total transaction of $51,805.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,839.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 242,124 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total transaction of $15,411,192.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,820,434 shares of company stock worth $119,224,927 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.