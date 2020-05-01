Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 16,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 86,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.8% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 29,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,830,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.36.

NYSE:LMT opened at $389.06 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $351.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.99 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

