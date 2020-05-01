Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $915,811,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,517,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $826,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,854 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,937,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,451,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,015,000 after purchasing an additional 336,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,067,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products & Chemicals stock opened at $225.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $167.43 and a one year high of $257.01. The stock has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Atlantic Securities raised Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.33.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

