Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.85 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.4% in the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 112,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,877,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 14,731.4% in the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 218,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,636,000 after purchasing an additional 216,552 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the first quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $490.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $430.00 to $357.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 price target (up previously from $395.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.06.

Shares of ORLY opened at $386.47 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $454.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $400.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 670.84%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total value of $413,227.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 706 shares in the company, valued at $277,846.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

