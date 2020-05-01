Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $15.86 Million Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $15,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Nomura Securities boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.20.

Home Depot stock opened at $219.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $247.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.32 and a 200-day moving average of $219.85.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

