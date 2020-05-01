Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Msci were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Msci in the third quarter worth $276,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Msci by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Msci by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 277,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,372,000 after purchasing an additional 64,680 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Msci by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,320,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its position in Msci by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 29,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 1,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total value of $545,076.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 290,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,306,733.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,903 shares of company stock worth $2,076,751. 2.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI stock opened at $327.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.40 and a beta of 0.99. Msci Inc has a 12 month low of $206.82 and a 12 month high of $344.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.49.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.36 million. Msci had a net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 381.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Msci’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSCI. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $324.00 target price (up from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, January 31st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Msci from $311.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.89.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

