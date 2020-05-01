Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,128 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,491,718 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,108,271,000 after buying an additional 306,710 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Autodesk by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,021,344 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,021,976,000 after acquiring an additional 333,254 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Autodesk by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,790,023 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,612,618,000 after acquiring an additional 133,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,114,813 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $754,903,000 after purchasing an additional 193,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,073,488 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $562,578,000 after purchasing an additional 101,067 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADSK opened at $187.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $211.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.02.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $899.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.06 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 165.74% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $31,335.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Autodesk from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.83.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

