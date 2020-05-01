Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 108.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,237 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Chevron by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Chevron by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 40,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Chevron by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 34,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 184,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,843,000 after acquiring an additional 35,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Independent Research downgraded Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.11.

CVX opened at $92.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.00 and a 200 day moving average of $105.10. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $176.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

