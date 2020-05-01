Critical Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Share Price

News articles about Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) have been trending negative this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Caterpillar earned a media sentiment score of -2.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $116.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28. Caterpillar has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 36.78%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Several research analysts have commented on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.63.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

