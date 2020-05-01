Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 246.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,591 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Coupa Software worth $5,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 2,855.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 173.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Coupa Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $170.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.36.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $176.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Coupa Software Inc has a 1 year low of $97.55 and a 1 year high of $180.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.50.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total value of $150,144.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,083.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 261 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.72, for a total transaction of $43,252.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,659.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,447 shares of company stock valued at $14,805,495. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.