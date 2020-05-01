Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 226 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,122 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.7% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,805,000 after buying an additional 47,658,854 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 16,050.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after buying an additional 6,215,731 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after buying an additional 5,771,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $640,333,000. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.19.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $179.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.73. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,349.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

