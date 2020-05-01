Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,888 CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 148.9% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $61.55 on Friday. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $81.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.41.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

