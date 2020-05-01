Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $7.41 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $164.18 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $210.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.18.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

