Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $5.64 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $5,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital One National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $10,998,000. Day & Ennis LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 73,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,361,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 206,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,527,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV opened at $59.07 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.82 and its 200 day moving average is $63.10.

