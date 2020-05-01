Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $34,000 Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,155.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in Boeing by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $125.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.32.

NYSE BA opened at $141.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.46. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $391.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 408.82 and a beta of 1.76.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

